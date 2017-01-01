Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3746cc Mileage: 30 599 0 to 60: 5.00secs Top Speed: 172Mph BHP: 300 In stock now is this beautiful original Porsche 993 RS in right hand drive. Finished in Polar Silver with grey leather and the larger clubsport spoilers the car has covered just 30599 miles from new and has a beautiful service history. More information to follow.
malton porsche 993 rs rhd silver leather 2016 german rwd sportscar petrol 911 2wd fast coupe 2-plus-2
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
