Porsche 993 RS RHD

car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3746cc Mileage: 30 599 0 to 60: 5.00secs Top Speed: 172Mph BHP: 300 In stock now is this beautiful original Porsche 993 RS in right hand drive. Finished in Polar Silver with grey leather and the larger clubsport spoilers the car has covered just 30599 miles from new and has a beautiful service history. More information to follow.