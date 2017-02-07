loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 993 GT 2 R

Year of construction 1995 displacement 3600 ccm PS 450 PS kilometres 3487 km color Grand Prix weiss leather Alcantara schwarz One of only 49 examples of the first series Racing package incl 100L Petrol tank 3486 Kilometers from new Never raced, extremely original Documented history with 3 owners Unmodified with its original drivetrain price 950.000 EUR

porsche 993 gt 2 r alcantara leather petrol 1995 german rwd sportscar 911 2wd fast coupe 2-plus-2

  • Ad ID
    235296
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 993
  • Year
    1995
Harffstrabe 110a
40561,
Germany

