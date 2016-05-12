Porsche 993 Carrera Cabriolet 1994

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Porsche 993 Carrera 1994 Cabriolet 3.6i in very good condition 1994 Porsche 993 (911) Carrera convertible. “The last real Porsche” people say, because it is the last model with the aircooled boxer engine. This in Germany delivered example is from the 2nd year of production and is in very beautiful and well maintained condition. New paint in 2013 in the original colour “Guards Red (L80K)” and a new black top. The car has the original 3600 CC 6 cyl boxer engine with 286 hp and 6-gear manual gearbox. Documents of maintenance and history are present. The car became a new timing chain etc 3000 km ago. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.