car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3600cc Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Mileage: 94 512 Body Style: Coupe 0 to 60: 5.20secs Top Speed: 172Mph BHP: 285 In stock now this 1996 Porsche 993 Carrera 4 is finished in Iris Blue with contrasting marble grey leather with blue dashboard. First registered in April 1996 by Glenvarigill Porsche in Scotland as a demonstrator the car has now done 94512 miles. Being a later car it benefits from the more powerful Varioram engine rated at 285BHP and of course the four wheel drive system which gives more grip in adverse conditions. The car is fitted with the option of airconditioning. The car has a full documented service history including details of all work and keeper changes from new. The car has been tastefully upgraded with front RS spoiler by GT Panelkraft and Techart rear spoiler, both of which have been professionally colour coded and fitted. In addition RSR silencers from Carnewal give a purposeful growl without droning at higher speeds. An upgraded wheel is fitted (shown in the photos) but the original wheels can also be supplied. The car has had great success in concours conditions, a reflection on its lovely condition. A lovely service h