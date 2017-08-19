loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE 993 C4 CABRIOLET 1997

Compare this car
£57,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

zenith blue metallic, black electric hood, dark grey leather interior, 17 inch cup alloys, engine lid hoop spoiler, air conditioning, becker Indianapolis pro with navigation, cd player, hands free telephone system and ipod connection, rsr sports exhaust silencers with sport tail pipes, front brake air ducts with fog lights, previously supplied by strasse, serviced and maintained by strasse for the last 14 years, a truly

Accessories

porsche 993 c4 convertible 1997 blue alloy-wheels air-con ipod leather metallic sat-nav mp3 german rwd sportscar petrol 911 2wd fast

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305430
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 993
  • Year
    1997
Email Dealer >>

Unit 911, Bridge Road, Holbeck
Leeds, LS11 9UG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed