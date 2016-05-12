loading Loading please wait....
Porsche - 993 3.6 Convertible - 1997

Porsche 911 / 993 ConvertibleYear of manufacture: 1997-10Cylinder capacity: 3600CCFuel: PetrolManual 6-speed gearboxpower 200kw Odometer reading 110,057 km, documentedVin no. WP0CA2990SS343129Dutch registration PP-396-FAir conditioningElectric roofColour: black metallic2 keys available.This Porsche drives and shifts perfectly.Technically and visually in excellent condition.Fully stamped maintenance booklet. This car can be viewed and picked up in Doetinchem, The Netherlands.

  • Ad ID
    421050
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 993
€65,000 - €84,500 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

