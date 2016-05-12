Porsche - 993 3.6 Convertible - 1997

Porsche 911 / 993 ConvertibleYear of manufacture: 1997-10Cylinder capacity: 3600CCFuel: PetrolManual 6-speed gearboxpower 200kw Odometer reading 110,057 km, documentedVin no. WP0CA2990SS343129Dutch registration PP-396-FAir conditioningElectric roofColour: black metallic2 keys available.This Porsche drives and shifts perfectly.Technically and visually in excellent condition.Fully stamped maintenance booklet. This car can be viewed and picked up in Doetinchem, The Netherlands.
May 12, 2016