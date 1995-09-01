Porsche - 993 3.6 Carrera 4S - 1995

car description

993 4S along with the Turbo the most stunning Porsche ever manufactured. A particularly beautiful Porsche 993 Carrera 4s coupe, manual transmission, 21,000 KM odometer reading, no booklets present but given the condition and driving characteristics plausible, unfortunately the history of this car is unknown to me.Car is in a very nice condition, no dents scratches or rust. Production year 01-09-1995, 3.6 motor 4S 210 KW (286 HP), top speed 270 km/h, acceleration 0 to 100 km/h is 5.3 seconds,weight 1425 KG, silver-grey metallic. Options & Accessories◾ 3rd brake light◾ 4 x 4 version◾ abs◾ driver airbag◾ airbags (front)◾ on-board computer◾ central locking system ◾ cruise control◾ split rear seats◾ electr. controlled outside mirrors◾ leather upholstery◾ alloy rims◾ metallic paint◾ fog lights (front)◾ radio/cd player◾ sports seats◾ power steering◾traction control◾ xenon lightsThis vehicle can be viewed and collected in Malden, the Netherlands.