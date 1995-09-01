loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche - 993 3.6 Carrera 4S - 1995

Compare this car
View Auction
€57,500 - €74,750 (£51,267 - £66,647.10)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

993 4S along with the Turbo the most stunning Porsche ever manufactured. A particularly beautiful Porsche 993 Carrera 4s coupe, manual transmission, 21,000 KM odometer reading, no booklets present but given the condition and driving characteristics plausible, unfortunately the history of this car is unknown to me.Car is in a very nice condition, no dents scratches or rust. Production year 01-09-1995, 3.6 motor 4S 210 KW (286 HP), top speed 270 km/h, acceleration 0 to 100 km/h is 5.3 seconds,weight 1425 KG, silver-grey metallic. Options & Accessories◾ 3rd brake light◾ 4 x 4 version◾ abs◾ driver airbag◾ airbags (front)◾ on-board computer◾ central locking system ◾ cruise control◾ split rear seats◾ electr. controlled outside mirrors◾ leather upholstery◾ alloy rims◾ metallic paint◾ fog lights (front)◾ radio/cd player◾ sports seats◾ power steering◾traction control◾ xenon lightsThis vehicle can be viewed and collected in Malden, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224250
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 993
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Porsche - 993 3.6 Carrera 4S - 1995

    Porsche 993

    €57,500 - €74,750 est. (£51,267 - £66,647.10 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 9111 993 Turbo WLS 2 - 1999

    Porsche 993

    €150,000 - €195,000 est. (£133,740 - £173,862 est.)
    London , London
  • Porsche - 993 Carrera 4 Cabrio - 1996

    Porsche 993

    €74,000 - €96,200 est. (£65,978.40 - £85,771.92 est.)
    London , London