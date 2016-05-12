car description

1997 Porsche 993 Supercup Originally sold new to compete in a Brazilian version of the European Supercup series. The Brazilian series never happened and the car was subsequently imported into the U.S. 1999 with very few miles on it. This is important since the car was not put through the harsh rigors of the notoriously rough European series. Rather, by comparison, it has led a pampered life. Raced over the next number of years by two privateers mostly in PCA Club races. The car is in excellent condition and it ready to race. Specs are: 3.8 Liter race motor, factory roll cage, centerlock wheel hubs, central air jacks, aluminum & lexan parts, shorter gears, racing clutch, racing suspension, brakes and ABS. Asking $295,000.00