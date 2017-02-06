car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1996 Porsche 993 Cabriolet 6 speed in Guards Red with Grey interior and soft top. 27,881 miles with clean Carfax. Sold new by Beverly Hills Porsche. Second owner bought a in '99 and took it 90 miles north to Santa Barbara where it's lived ever since. Serviced since '99 by the ultra competent Schneider Autohaus. This is close to perfect in all regards: Fantastic body with superb ORIGINAL paint - all stickers in place including option code sticker under the hood. Excellent interior with soft leather, un-cracked dash, great carpets (always had mats on top), good door panels and soft top. Mechanically fantastic and drives like it did when it was two years old. Nicely equipped with: 17'' wheels, comfort seats, Hi-Fi sound, etc. Has all its bits and pieces:- All books including maintenance book with option code sticker, both original keys, records from '99, soft top boot, tools, jack and air pump. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.