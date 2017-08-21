1995 Porsche 993 Carrera Cabriolet

car description

This particular 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet shows why the 993 is still so revered by Porschephiles the world over. Blessed with the striking looks that took Porsche showrooms by storm two decades ago, this machine passed its emissions testing in June 2017. The 3.6L 270 HP flat 6-cylinder engine recently underwent a valve-cover gasket servicing and is backed by a 6-speed manual transmission that proved its mettle over time by becoming one of the favorite gearboxes to ever grace a Porsche. Stopping power in a performance sports car like the 911 is critically important, and these brakes were recently serviced. This canyon carver rolls on newer Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires wrapping optional 17-inch, 5-spoke Cup II wheels complete with Porsche-crest center caps. The shimmering metallic Polar Silver paint is well complemented by an interior of Classic Gray and a newer Metropol Blue cloth soft top that lends this machine a unique Germanic appearance that manages to appeal to all the right senses. This Porsche 911 is further equipped with heated seats, a wind screen, power windows, Porsche floor mats, cruise control, automatic air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel, hea