Porsche 991 GT3 RS

POA
car description

Today the car is presented in exceptional condition and comes accompanied by its original spare key, complete bookpack and full UK registration. Prior to its sale it has just received a full service (September, 2017) at Porsche GB Reading and as such is presented "on the button" having covered 7,400 miles from new. This GT3 RS is located in our showrooms just outside London and available to view immediately.

Accessories

porsche 991 gt3 rs alcantara black-leather carbon ceramic-brakes leather xenon black-interior german rwd sportscar petrol pccb 911 track supercar 2wd dark-interior fast coupe 2-plus-2

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324050
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 991
  • Derivative
    GT3 RS
  • Mileage
    7400 mi
Little Green Street Farm, Green Street
Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

