Vehicle Description In stock now, right hand drive, delivery mileage. Spec as follows: Black leather interior, seats leather/Alcantara Optional Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor Full LED headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS +) Lifting system front axle Seat belts in Racing Yellow Floor mats Adaptive Sports seats Plus Carbon interior package (with leather interior) Centre console trim Carbon Mobile phone preparation Six-disc CD autochanger Sound Package Plus Sport Chrono Package
malton porsche 991 gt3 rhd black alcantara black-leather carbon leather 2016 black-interior german rwd sportscar petrol 911 track supercar 2wd dark-interior fast coupe 2-plus-2
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
