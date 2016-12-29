loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 991 GT3 RHD

POA
car description

Vehicle Description In stock now, right hand drive, delivery mileage. Spec as follows: Black leather interior, seats leather/Alcantara Optional Automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor Full LED headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS +) Lifting system front axle Seat belts in Racing Yellow Floor mats Adaptive Sports seats Plus Carbon interior package (with leather interior) Centre console trim Carbon Mobile phone preparation Six-disc CD autochanger Sound Package Plus Sport Chrono Package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223860
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 991
  • Year
    2016
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

