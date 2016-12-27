loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 991 C4S Cabriolet |

Compare this car
£92,450
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Specification MAKE Porsche MODEL 991 C4S Cabriolet COLOUR Jet Black Metallic YEAR 2015/64 MILEAGE 10250 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional one owner Porsche 991 C4S Cabriolet. Finished in Jet Black Metallic with Two Tone Luxor Beige Leather. Supplied with the balance of the manufacturers warranty. ( Just serviced by Porsche Main Dealer ). STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Electric Windows, Electrically Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors, Electrically Operated Black Soft Top, Rain Sensing Wipers, Headlight Washers, Bi-Xenon Headlights with Dynamic Cornering, Porsche Torque Vectoring, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Electrically Operated Wind Deflector, Top Tint Windscreen, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, PCM III Navigation System, Bluetooth Connectivity, DAB Radio, Universal Media Interface, Tyre Pressure Monitoring. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Sports Exhaust System, Adjustable Heated Front Seats, 20" 911 Turbo Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Garage Door Opener, Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell, Mobile Phone Prep, Interior Light Package, Traffic Sign Recognition, Park Assist Front and Rear,

Accessories

porsche 991 c4s convertible black 1-owner alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth bose cruise-control heated-seats leather metallic pdk sat-nav tracker warranty xenon hands-free german rwd sportscar petrol automatic semi-automatic 911 2wd fast

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223639
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 991
  • Mileage
    92450 mi
Email Dealer >>

The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed