car description

Specification MAKE Porsche MODEL 991 C4S Cabriolet COLOUR Jet Black Metallic YEAR 2015/64 MILEAGE 10250 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional one owner Porsche 991 C4S Cabriolet. Finished in Jet Black Metallic with Two Tone Luxor Beige Leather. Supplied with the balance of the manufacturers warranty. ( Just serviced by Porsche Main Dealer ). STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Electric Windows, Electrically Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors, Electrically Operated Black Soft Top, Rain Sensing Wipers, Headlight Washers, Bi-Xenon Headlights with Dynamic Cornering, Porsche Torque Vectoring, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Electrically Operated Wind Deflector, Top Tint Windscreen, LED Daytime Running Lights, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, PCM III Navigation System, Bluetooth Connectivity, DAB Radio, Universal Media Interface, Tyre Pressure Monitoring. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Sports Exhaust System, Adjustable Heated Front Seats, 20" 911 Turbo Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Garage Door Opener, Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell, Mobile Phone Prep, Interior Light Package, Traffic Sign Recognition, Park Assist Front and Rear,