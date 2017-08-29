This beautiful one owner, best colour way Basalt black with extended black hide and sports seats, low mileage, Carrera 2 PDK is presented in unmarked condition and not yet due its first service. The high specification details as follows:- Electric Heated Sports Seats with 4 Way Adjustment Sport designed Steering Wheel Electric glass, slide, tilt sunroof DAB Radio CD BOSE surround sound PDK gearbox Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM) Sports Tailpipes Cruise control Light design package Rear footwell lighting Electric folding mirrors Phone prep Front and rear park assist Roof transport system Porsche VTS Rear wiper 20″ Carrera S polished alloys
2015 porsche 991 carrera 2 pdk coupe black 1-owner alloy-wheels black-leather bose cruise-control pasm sunroof tracker leather black-interior german rwd sportscar petrol automatic semi-automatic 2wd dark-interior
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom
