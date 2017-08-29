2015 Porsche 991 Carrera 2 PDK Coupe

car description

This beautiful one owner, best colour way Basalt black with extended black hide and sports seats, low mileage, Carrera 2 PDK is presented in unmarked condition and not yet due its first service. The high specification details as follows:- Electric Heated Sports Seats with 4 Way Adjustment Sport designed Steering Wheel Electric glass, slide, tilt sunroof DAB Radio CD BOSE surround sound PDK gearbox Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM) Sports Tailpipes Cruise control Light design package Rear footwell lighting Electric folding mirrors Phone prep Front and rear park assist Roof transport system Porsche VTS Rear wiper 20″ Carrera S polished alloys