loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 968

Compare this car
£29,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

The Porsche 968 is fast becoming recognised as a collectable yet also very useable classic. Fitted with a long legged 3 litre 4 cylinder engine producing 240bhp, and weighing in at only 1300kg the 968 is an impressive performer with excellent levels of refinement and reliability.

This example is the property of an extremely fastidious and enthusiastic owner, and has clearly been cherished by its six previous keepers, as evidenced by twenty-one service stamps across two service books and a binder of significant invoices. The cambelt was last changed 4500 miles/eighteen months ago when new brake discs and pads all round and two fresh rear tyres were also fitted.

Driving exactly as it should, and ready to be enjoyed.

Accessories

A very well maintained right hand drive example of this increasingly desirable Porsche, finished in the best colour of Speed Yellow. Driving extremely well and ready to enjoy...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304743
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 968
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1994
  • Mileage
    116000 mi
Email Dealer >>

Aviation Park, Flint Road
Chester, CH4 0GZ, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed