car description

The Porsche 968 is fast becoming recognised as a collectable yet also very useable classic. Fitted with a long legged 3 litre 4 cylinder engine producing 240bhp, and weighing in at only 1300kg the 968 is an impressive performer with excellent levels of refinement and reliability.



This example is the property of an extremely fastidious and enthusiastic owner, and has clearly been cherished by its six previous keepers, as evidenced by twenty-one service stamps across two service books and a binder of significant invoices. The cambelt was last changed 4500 miles/eighteen months ago when new brake discs and pads all round and two fresh rear tyres were also fitted.



Driving exactly as it should, and ready to be enjoyed.

