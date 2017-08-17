Porsche > 968

car description

Porsche have always looked to the Club Sport as the stripped out racer and the 968 follows this line perfectly, since this was also the final edition of the 924 family. In 1993 Performance Car magazine awarded it 'Performance Car Of The Year'. Now seen as a useable classic, the 968CS offers daily drive, performance or Sunday best options to the owner.



Presented in Speed Yellow, this immaculate condition LHD Porsche originally delivered to Kiel, Germany, was imported to UK in 2000. Previous owners have clearly cared for the stunning 968, as shown by the 16 service stamps. Since 2012 it was solely maintained by Hartech under their gold service, meaning all work required has always been attended to. The history file supports this attention with service stamps and invoices.



A very well maintained example of this increasingly desirable Porsche, finished in the best colour of Speed Yellow. It also comes with the wind deflector and sunroof carry case. Driving extremely well and ready to enjoy...



Please note the 968 registration is not included in the sale. However, it is available by separate negotiation.

