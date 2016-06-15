Porsche 968 Club Sport

car description

1994 968 Club Sport Supercharged by Ninemeister 27,000 miles. Finished in guards red with black interior. Supplied new by Official Porsche Centre Road Range of Liverpool on 29th March 1994 to local Mr Kemp. Purchased by the second owner, Mr Russell Martin on 2nd April 2003 at which point it had covered only 15,000 miles. Shortly after taking ownership Mr Martin took the car to Ninemeister to be upgraded with their newly developed supercharger upgrade which claimed an output of 350BHP! This was only the second vehicle to be converted by Ninemeister and has been featured in many specialist Porsche magazines since, all of which are included in the history file. In 2006 Mr Martin had further work carried out by Porsche guru Bob Watson which included gas-flowing the cylinder head, new re-macined pistons and the fitment of an uprated intercooler. Other features include 993 Turbo brakes, limited-slip differential and adjustable coil-over suspension. Comes with original handbooks, service booklet and a massive history file as you would expect given the expenditure. A very fast car which would make an ideal track toy. It could certainly embarrass a lot of much newer machinery including some