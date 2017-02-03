1994 Porsche 968 Club Sport

car description

The 968 came directly from the 944 but towards the end of its development, Porsche needed a more modern motorcar with which to present the advances that were coming from the factory at that time. From 1993 through to 1995, Porsche offered a lighter-weight 'Club Sport' version of the 968 designed for enthusiasts seeking increased track performance. Much of the 968's luxury-oriented equipment was removed or taken off the options list; less sound deadening material was used, electrical windows were replaced with crank-driven units, upgraded stereo systems, A/C and sunroof were still optional as on the standard coupé and convertible models. Porsche could focus media attention on the Club Sport variants fast road and track abilities. The Club Sport variant achieved a 'Performance Car Of the Year' award in 1993 from Performance Car magazine in the UK.

Supplied by AFN Porsche in Chiswick on 12 th September 1994 this 968 Club Sport is in excellent condition and has clearly been very well cared for by the fastidious vendor. Having been serviced 22 times as confirmed by the comprehensive history folder this 968 is described as driving extremely well. The Polar Silver paintwork is in good ord