car description

Vehicle Description Mileage: 9 878 Body Style: Widebodied Coupe BHP: 301 In stock now is this stunning Porsche 964 RSR recreation. Based around a widebodied 964 Celebration shell the car has been built to the highest standards with a no-expense-spared approach. The engine was fully rebuilt by Jasmine Porschalink with balanced and polished crankshaft and rods, new shells and guides, new valve guides, chains and head studs, the heads stripped, polished and gas-flowed etc. The car runs an RS flywheel and clutch. A straight through exhaust allows the car to breathe and gives a purposeful sound. The car is running a Motec M84 ECU which was set up by Bob Watson Porsche and then dyno’d showing a healthy 301 BHP at 5890 RPM and 267 ft/lbs at 5600 RPM, up from a stock 247 BHP and 228 ft/lb Handling and brakes are of course upgraded to suit, Bilstein Cup shock absorbers which have been re-valved, 964 RS springs and top mounts, 964 RS ARB and links, carbon fibre strut brace, 993 RS brake system with 993 turbo front, 964 RS at the back, both crossdrilled. A Heigo rear half cage aids rigidity. All this work would be wasted if a weight saving regime wasn’t implemented, to this effect the car has