Porsche 964 RS Recreation Project

POA
Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3600cc Transmission: Manual Body Style: Coupe (No Sunroof) In stock now is this left hand drive 964 Carrera 2. Being a non-sunroof car with a limited slip differential we are offering the car as the perfect basis for upgrades which can be decided upon by the new owner. We can build the car into whatever you require, whether that be an RS recreation, a stripped out trackday, race, sprint or hillclimb car or anything else you might desire. Our workshops can upgrade the suspension, brakes, wheels and tyres and engine to any spec you require. We can fit a rollcage, harnesses, bucket seats, lightweight interior, fire extinguishers, RS style doorcards, lightweight carpets etc to your specification. Our bodyshop can paint the car any colour in the world, whether it be a classic Porsche colour like Maritime Blue, Viper Green, Signal Orange or a colour from any other manufacturer for example Ferrari Giallo Fly or Lamborghini Verde Ithaca. We could even do classic racing colour schemes such as Martini, Rothmans, Gulf etc. We can cut graphics to suit, whether that be a simple Porsche script along the doors or a more complex design, your company colours or

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223626
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 964
  • Derivative
    964 RS
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

