loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 964 RS N/GT

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Today this rare "Racing Package" RS has covered under 31,600 Miles from new and is presented in excellent condition having received a full inspection by leading Porsche specialist Jaz prior to its sale. Accompanied by its original bookpack, spare key, spare wheel and unique history. This RS is ready to be enjoyed by its new owner immediately with viewings available at our showroom, which is based just outside London.

Accessories

porsche 964 rs n gt leather lightweight recaro german rwd sportscar petrol 911 2wd fast coupe 2-plus-2

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324053
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 964
  • Derivative
    964 RS
Email Dealer >>

Little Green Street Farm, Green Street
Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed