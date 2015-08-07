loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 964 RS Lightweight

Vehicle Description Year – 1992 Engine Size – 3.6 Mileage – 43,594 Colour – GP White Interior – Black Leatherette with Black/Dark Grey/Pearl Grey/Light Greay Leather Seats The Porsche 964 was first available in 1989 and was designed by Benjamin Dimson. The 964 being called “Carrera 4” meaning all-wheel drive then the “Carrera 2” coming out in 1990 meaning rear wheel drive. (Porsche have never created a front wheel drive). The 964 can be bought as a coupe, Targa or cabriolet. The engine Inside a 964 was a 3.3 litre M64/03 flat 6. The 964 Lightweight was based on the Porsche 911 ‘Carrera cup’ but with an output power of 260BHP and lightweight flywheel coupled to the G50/10 transmission with closer ratios, asymmetrical Limited Slip Differential and steel synchromesh; it also had a track-oriented suspension system with 40mm (1.6 in) lower ride height, stiffer springs, shocks and adjustable stabilizer bars without power steering. Few names stir the emotions of driving enthusiasts in the same way as the Porsche Carrera RS. There are fewer still to which the description ‘legend’ can be justifiably applied. Yet this is exactly how the press acclaimed the re-introduction of the Carrera RS.

POA

York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

