car description

Vehicle Description In stock now is this rare Porsche 964 RS America. Having covered just 31,360 miles from new the car has been expertly set up to be quick and nimble for fast road or track use. Upgrades include: * Sparco Racing Seat * 18 gallon fuel cell * JRZ double adjustable shocks * Porsche Motorsports adjustable springs * Big Red Porsche Turbo Brakes * Custom front brake disks and hubs * Custom Rothsport integrated brake cooling ducts * 5 speed G50 transmission with short 3, 4 and 5th gears * Rothsport short shift mechanism * Auxiliary transmission cooler * GT limited-Slip rear differential * No sunroof The engine was built by Chris German of Chris’s German Auto Service in Washington, a renowned engine builder, who produced a very powerful 3.8 litre engine, recently the car was dyno’d at a very healthy 375 BHP. Work included Motec engine management, upgraded pistons and cylinders, upgraded connecting rods and rod pins, custom cams and Porsche Motorsport 3.8 heads. Less than 500 miles have been done, all on road, since the rebuild and a new clutch has been fitted. A rare sight in the UK this left hand drive (they all are of course) RS America goes as well as it looks and can