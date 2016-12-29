car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3800cc BHP: 344 This is a very rare opportunity to acquire a Porsche 964 Cup Car racer which is registered for road use. Originally manufactured in 1990 as a genuine factory Cup Car the car was raced extensively throughout the UK including the Intermarque Championship (including an overall victory in 2002) and the Porsche Cup and Porsche Open championships. Since then the car has been the subject of an extensive upgrade programme which has seen the power output rise to 344 BHP whilst the weight of the car is just 1018kg plus fuel and driver giving a stunning power to weight ratio. Upgrades include: Engine 3.8 litre engine with Mahle barrels and pistons, Carillo rods and a GT3 mk1 crank Motec M600 with Jenvey throttle bodies Custom full race exhaust reducing weight by 66% over the standard unit Supplementary oil cooler and custom oil tank Bodywork GRP doors GRP front and rear wings GRP bonnet GRP engine cover 3.8 RS replica rear spoiler OZ Magnesio Signal Orange Paintwork Interior Extended full cage including door bars Lexan side and rear windows Stack rev counter and fuel guage Heater removed for weight saving, fan for front screen Carbon fibre