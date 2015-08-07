Porsche 964 Carrera 4 Coupe 1989

car description

Porsche 964 Carrera 4 (911) 1989, 0 kms after revision, new paint 964 is the official name for a Porsch 911 from one of the years between 1989 and 1994. This is a 1989 Porsche 964 Carrera 4 in topcondition. Recently in Holland repainted in the original colour Linen Gray Metallic (L550) combined with a black interior. Also recently the aircooled 3600 CC, 6 cyl boxermotor was fully revised. A lot of photos of the revision are available.This engine delivers a power of 247 HP to all four wheels. The car has a 5 speed manual gearbox, electric adjustable seats, leather steering wheel etc. A fabulous car for lots of driving fun. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.