loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche 964 3.3 Turbo

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Stunning Porsche 964 3.3 Turbo with options including 40% Locking differential, Original Cup Alloy wheels, Sports seats and Electric Sunroof. *Price On Application*

Accessories

porsche 964 3300cc turbo black alloy-wheels sunroof 1991 german rwd sportscar petrol 911 2wd fast coupe 2-plus-2

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305416
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 964
  • Derivative
    Turbo
  • Year
    1991
  • Mileage
    56909 mi
Email Dealer >>

Unit 14 Nidd Valley Business Park, Lingerfield
Scotton, HG5 9JA , North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed