Stunning Porsche 964 3.3 Turbo with options including 40% Locking differential, Original Cup Alloy wheels, Sports seats and Electric Sunroof. *Price On Application*
porsche 964 3300cc turbo black alloy-wheels sunroof 1991 german rwd sportscar petrol 911 2wd fast coupe 2-plus-2
Unit 14 Nidd Valley Business Park, Lingerfield
Scotton, HG5 9JA , North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
