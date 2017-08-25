1992 Porsche 964 RS

car description

1992 Porsche 964 Carrera RS VIN: WP0ZZZ96ZNS491742 This particular 964 Carrera RS was special ordered new in January of 1992 by the exclusive Porsche Distributor of Japan, Mitsuwa Corporation in Tokyo. The order requested a standard German domestic market model in left-hand drive configuration with the exterior color in Polar Silver Metallic, and a standard interior in grey/black with black carpeting. This Porsche was completed and invoiced new on May 7th, 1992. It would be delivered by ocean-freight shortly there after to the Port of Yokohama, Japan. The RS cleared Japanese customs in an exempt status as a production left-hand drive vehicle and was sold new and registered for the road in September of 1992. Over the next 25 years, this Carrera RS covered just 9,155 miles (14,735 kilometers). During the RS's time in Japan the vehicle was meticulously cared for and serviced as witnessed in its current immaculate, showroom condition. In January of 2017 the car was brought to North America and is now offered for sale. About the 964 Carrera RS In 1992, Porsche produced a super-lightweight, rear-wheel-drive only version of the 964 dubbed Carrera RS for the European market. It was based o