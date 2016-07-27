1988 Porsche 962

car description

Built in 1988 by the Trust Racing Team in Japan for the All-Japan Sports Prototype Championship (JSPC), using the ultra-stiff and ultra-fast Richard Lloyd Racing (RLR) tub, as penned by Nigel Stroud. With RLR's engineering genius, and development in Japan, the car would tackle both JSPC and the Japanese rounds of the World Sports Car Championship, taking on the best the world had to offer in Group C racing.

Drivers George Fouché, Steven Andskar, Sarel van der Merwe, Syunji Kasuya, Paolo Barilla and Eje Elgh would see great success with the car from 1988 to 1991, including multiple podiums. Following its retirement in 1992, the car would go into a private Japanese collection until released in 2012.

3.2L water/water engine

Results:

1988 JSPC 3/6 Fuji Ret TRUST NISSEKI 1988 JSPC 4/10 Suzuka 2nd TRUST NISSEKI 1988 JSPC 5/1 Fuji Ret TRUST NISSEKI 1988 JSPC 7/24 Fuji Ret TRUST NISSEKI 1988 JSPC 8/28 Suzuka 15th TRUST NISSEKI 1988 JSPC 10/9 Fuji 10th TRUST NISSEKI 1989 JSPC 3/12 Fuji Ret TRUST NISSEKI 1989 FIA WSPC 4/9 Suzuka 13th RLR TRUST NISSEKI 1989 JSPC 4/30 Fuji 2nd TRUST NISSEKI 1989 JSPC 7/23 Fuji 2nd TRUST NISSEKI 1989 JSPC 10/8 Fuji 2nd TRUST NISSEKI 1989 JSPC 12/3 Suzuka 5th TR