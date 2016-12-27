loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 959 Sport

POA
Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 2847cc Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Mileage: 16 777 Body Style: Lightweight Coupe 0 to 60: 3.70secs Top Speed: 199Mph BHP: 450 In stock now a stunning example of this extremely limited run of Porsche 959 Sport models produced this Guards Red The Sport model saved 100Kg over the Comfort model by deleting variable ride height, central locking, electric windows and even the passenger side wing mirror. 16777 miles from new, all original panels. Can be delivered worldwide.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223608
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 959
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    16777 mi
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

