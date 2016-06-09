loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 944 Turbo Coupe 1986

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 944 Turbo 1986, revised Turbo S Engine, Indischerot, in very good condition The Porsche 944 was produced and a great improvement related to the Porsche 924. The Porsche 944 is more modern, faster and more reliable. The model was a great success in the 80’s. This Porsche 944 Turbo was delivered in 1986 and provided with the colour “Indisch Rot” in a very good condition. The interior has original electric sports seats in good shape. The original 2479CC Turbo S, 250HP engine is partly revised in 2011 and several invoices are present. This Porsche 944 Turbo is ready to go for many sportive rides and also a great investment. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408667
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 944
  • Year
    1986
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

