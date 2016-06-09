Porsche - 944 S2 cabriolet - 1991

car description

Presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1981, the Porsche 944 was presented as an evolution of the 924. It retained the transaxle architecture with front engine and rear transaxle as well as the overall look of its predecessor, but lost the original Audi engine to adopt an authentic Porsche engine. This is actually half of the V8 that equips the 928. On the S2, this large 4-cylinder reaches 2990 cm3 and 211 hp at full torque. The convertible body made its appearance at the same time as the S2 version. Very lively, its mechanics allow it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just over 6 seconds.This 1991 car shows 211070 kilometres and is in very good condition.This vehicle has been with its current (third) owner for 11 years.Presentation:New paint job, black with light pearly reflections in the sun (reference Porsche).Engine and electrics overhauled.Invoices folder.Porsche booklet.Spare tire with pump, never used.Recent overhaul and review by Porsche approved professional (€ 2 000 invoice):Electricity and electronics-verified.New alarm box.New engine sensor.Hood in excellent condition, redone by saddler.Seats in excellent condition, redone by saddler.New nut covers have been ordered and will be fixed on all four wheels before the sale.Only default to note: deteriorated window joint between the passenger window and the hood jamb.Very good condition, beautiful presentation and - apart from this joint problem - no maintenance expected at the moment.Can be seen and picked up in south-western France, close to Bergerac.