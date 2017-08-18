Porsche - 944 S2 Cabrio - 1990

car description

DATA:Inspection: until 2019Italian documentsOnly 2 owners (private)Colour: metallic light blueDESCRIPTIONThis beautiful Porsche - 944 S2 Cabrio from 1990 was born in Germany and a few months after its manufacturing was purchased in Italy by its first owner.Very well preserved car, always cared for and stored indoors. Everything works, including electric hood, intact and in very good condition. It still has many areas of first paint, it does have some cosmetic scratch and a small chip on the bumper (as shown in photos), we decided to leave it as it was not to sacrifice its originality. Intact, no-accidents.The car comes with all the original equipment from the mother company: seats electronically adjustable, electric hood, air conditioning... All manuals, book service, tool bag and original compressor.Tyres are new, it drives with extreme pleasure thanks to rear-wheel drive, great fun and dare we say almost like its 911 older sisters of those years.The price includes general inspection in Porsche Centre, which will be carried out with an invoice before delivery of the car.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Aversa (CE), Italy.