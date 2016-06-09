PORSCHE 944 S2 3.0 16V (211 BHP) - One Owner from New, only 21000 miles - Incredible F

Accessories

In 1989, the second series of the 944 was introduced, powered by a 210 bhp normally aspirated, double-overhead-cam 16-valve 3.0 Litre version of the 944S engine, which was the largest four-cylinder engine in production at the time. The 944S2 also benefited from a revised transmission and the gearing was tweaked to better suit the torque and peak power characteristics of the 3.0 L M44/41 powerplant.The S2 had the same rounded nose and a rear valance found on the 944 Turbo model and this was the first example of the use of an integrated front bumper, where the bumper and bonnet profiles would merge smoothly, a design feature that was to be widely adopted on production cars from the early nineties. The 944 S2 went out of production in 1991 and this example was one of the last to be delivered to the UK and was sold through Rivervale Porsche Centre in Sussex on the 14th November 1990 to its first and only registered keeper, Mr. Adam Worsfold. Further details to follow