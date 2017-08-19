loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 944

£7,000 - £9,000
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 2.5L 1987 Porsche 944 S2 manual. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 123/135. Fine Series II example of this well-balaced modern classic...Indicating 76,130 milesWell presented car described as' unmodified & unmolested'Comprehensive (Porsche & Specialist) service history from new Just had a major service at a cost of £1,200. Fresh MoT prior to sale Ideal entry into the world of Porsche ownership  Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 5/5, Transmission: 5/5, Running gear: 5/5, Electrics: 5/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/porsche-944-s2.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305321
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    19/08/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > 944
  • Colour
    Black
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    76130 mi
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

