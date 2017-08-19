car description

Offered for sale is a 2.5L 1987 Porsche 944 S2 manual. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 123/135. Fine Series II example of this well-balaced modern classic...Indicating 76,130 milesWell presented car described as' unmodified & unmolested'Comprehensive (Porsche & Specialist) service history from new Just had a major service at a cost of £1,200. Fresh MoT prior to sale Ideal entry into the world of Porsche ownership Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 5/5, Transmission: 5/5, Running gear: 5/5, Electrics: 5/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/porsche-944-s2.