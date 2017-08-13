loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 944

£20,000 - £25,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 2.5L 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo S manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 108/135. One of only 77 UK 'Silver Rose' edition 944s with good history...This is a genuine, limited edition 1988 ‘Silver Rose' 944 Turbo 'S'.  92,549 milesCorrect 'Silver Rose' (LM32) metallic paint with Burgundy 'Studio' plaid cloth interiorLovely 'Turbo' graphics unique to this editionRecent £5,000 expenditure on new tyres, bodywork, interior, wheels and a main dealer serviceGood service and maintenance history and fresh MOT prior to saleVery sensibly guided for such a rare model in such fabulous condition    Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1988-porsche-944-turbo-s-silver-rose.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303759
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    13/08/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > 944
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    92549 mi
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

