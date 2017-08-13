car description

Offered for sale is a 2.5L 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo S manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 108/135. One of only 77 UK 'Silver Rose' edition 944s with good history...This is a genuine, limited edition 1988 ‘Silver Rose' 944 Turbo 'S'. 92,549 milesCorrect 'Silver Rose' (LM32) metallic paint with Burgundy 'Studio' plaid cloth interiorLovely 'Turbo' graphics unique to this editionRecent £5,000 expenditure on new tyres, bodywork, interior, wheels and a main dealer serviceGood service and maintenance history and fresh MOT prior to saleVery sensibly guided for such a rare model in such fabulous condition Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1988-porsche-944-turbo-s-silver-rose.