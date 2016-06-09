car description

This 1990 Porsche 944 Turbo is one of the last of its type and, as such, has the Turbo S specification which includes a 250bhp engine (earlier Turbos were 220bhp), limited-slip differential and Sports seats. Being a late car, it also has the great-looking rigid ‘bridge’ rear spoiler instead of a rubber one.

The wonderful Turbo is finished in rare Panther Black Metallic and was treated to a full glass-out respray to a very high standard in 2015 by a well-known Porsche specialist who ran it as his personal car. The wheels were also refurbished at this time and many new body seals and trim items fitted.

The interior is finished in black leather and is also in excellent condition. It benefits from a sunroof, air-conditioning, and new Alpine speakers and a neat Blaupunkt CD head unit have been installed. The finishing touch is a lovely genuine Porsche ClubSport steering wheel that feels great to hold.

In the last two years alone, the car has had a new clutch, four new Continental N2 tyres, and has been fitted with full OEM springs and dampers, and the alignment set up.

The Porsche comes with a massive history file showing that no expense has