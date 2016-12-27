Vehicle Description Transmission: Manual Top Speed: 211Mph BHP: 575 This is a Ruf factory conversion of a genuine flatnose turbo, sports interior with alcantara inserts, full BTR brake system, adjustable boost, adjustable brake bias, this is the ultimate flatnose turbo!
malton porsche 935 flatnose ruf alcantara manual 2016 supercar petrol coupe german fast rwd sportscar 911 2wd 2-plus-2
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
