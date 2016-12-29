Porsche 930 Turbo

car description

Vehicle Description Having been the feature car on the cover of 911 & Porsche World, this has been dubbed ‘The Ultimate 930’. Having an obsession with the 930 as a child, the previous owner made it his mission to produce a 930 with the performance of a modern day GT2. To achieve this goal, the 930 had an engine transplant with a 993 Turbo as well as having the ECU remapped, which then gave the 930 the performance it needed. Once the engine performance was there, the next step was to upgrade the car to match it’s new found power. Some upgrades include:- • Full RS Tuning 520PS kit fitted with sealed RS Tuning ECU, details are here http://www.cargraphic-ms.de/index.php?/s,6,7,18,713,1290,1052/&start=3 • Arrow con-rods • Manual (solid) rockers • G50-50 turbo gearbox from the 1989 930, so very rare 5 speed box. Includes the obvious hydraulic conversion with pedal cluster etc • 890nm Sachs Clutch • RS lightweight flywheel • RSR coil over suspension all round • Second oil cooler with fan in the front • Through chassis sway bar on the front • Adjustable sway bar linkages on the rear • Front strut brace • Ruf (yellow bird) speedlines with new tyres • 993 C4 brakes on the front • 930 fronts