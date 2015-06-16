Porsche 930 Turbo Coupe 1984

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Porsche 930 (911) Turbo 1984 54000 miles, matching numbers, German delivery The 930 is a sportscar from Porsche, built between 1975 and 1989, also known as the 911 Turbo. This is a Porsche 930 Turbo coupe. Delivered on 10 July 1984 in Lüneburg, Germany in colour Grandprix Weiss (P5P5) and black leather interior (YA). Then he was exported to America. The car is in a very goed, original condition and has driven only 54000 miles (86000 km). Documents are available. The car has the original matching numbers 3299 VV 6 Cyl engine with Turbo and a 4 speed manual gearbox. The car also has black roof upholstery, sunroof and sportseats. So a very beautiful Porsche 930 and a good investment. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.