Porsche 930 Turbo Coupe 1980

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 930 (911) Turbo 1980 new paint and interior in very good condition The iconic Porsche 911 was introduced in 1963 and built till 1989. Then he got a new name but the car was still best known as 911. The 911 had many versions but the Topmodel was the 911 Turbo, also known as 930. The car had wider mudguards, the well known ‘wing’ and a larger engine of 3,3 ltr. This beautiful black Porsche was delivered in 1980 and has the original 3299 CC, 300 HP engine and manual gearbox. The car has new paint in the original black colour (schwarzA1). The interior is also new. The Fuchs wheels with red brake callipers makes this car look very sporty. So a fabulous car to drive and a good investment also. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.