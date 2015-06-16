loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche 930 Turbo Coupe 1980

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Porsche 930 (911) Turbo 1980 new paint and interior in very good condition The iconic Porsche 911 was introduced in 1963 and built till 1989. Then he got a new name but the car was still best known as 911. The 911 had many versions but the Topmodel was the 911 Turbo, also known as 930. The car had wider mudguards, the well known ‘wing’ and a larger engine of 3,3 ltr. This beautiful black Porsche was delivered in 1980 and has the original 3299 CC, 300 HP engine and manual gearbox. The car has new paint in the original black colour (schwarzA1). The interior is also new. The Fuchs wheels with red brake callipers makes this car look very sporty. So a fabulous car to drive and a good investment also. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

Accessories

left-hand-drive porsche 930 turbo coupe 1980 black manual german rwd sportscar petrol 911 2wd fast 2-plus-2

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408710
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 930
  • Year
    1980
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!