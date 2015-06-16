loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Porsche 930 Turbo 1980

Photos Map

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Porsche 930 (911) Turbo 1980 revised engine, new interior, new paint, in top condition There also was a Turbo version of the 911, the 930. This is a sporty 1980 Porsche 930 Turbo. The car has new paint in the original colour ‘Schwarz 1’. The car has a brandnew black leather interior in Topcondition. This Porsche has the original 3258 CC, 300 HP engine. The engine is completely revised and hasn’t driven since the revision. The car has beautiful Fuchs wheels and a powertop. This iconic sportscar is in top condition and it is a good investment. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

Accessories

left-hand-drive porsche 930 turbo 1980 black black-leather leather black-interior german rwd sportscar petrol 911 2wd dark-interior fast coupe 2-plus-2

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408628
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 930
  • Year
    1980
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!