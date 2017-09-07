loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 930 Speedster

£158,995
Remarkably he has covered under 750 Miles during this ownership period, today resulting in a total mileage of just 22,700 Miles from new. Accompanied by its complete and original bookpack, (including service book with no less than 19 service stamps!) spare key, spare wheel and jack and a superb history file. The cars condition is truly spectacular, combined with its RHD specification and stunning originality, this 930 Speedster is ready to be enjoyed by its new owner immediately. Viewings are available at our showroom, which is based just outside London.

porsche 930 speedster cloth cream-leather manual metallic rhd leather cream-interior german rwd sportscar petrol 911 2wd light-interior fast coupe 2-plus-2

  • Ad ID
    310917
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 930
