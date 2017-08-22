Porsche 928 S4 White '91

car description

320Hp

>>>>>

Oldtimerfarm is going to renovate! Due to renovations we are currently publishing less pictures per car on our website. For more pictures or more information please contact Xavier via phone: 0472/401338 or via e-mail: sales@oldtimerfarm.be

Oldtimerfarm specializes in consignment sales of vintage and collection cars and we are proud to present you this car. Oldtimerfarm is located in Belgium, 9880 Aalter, Steenweg op Deinze 51C, where this car is in our showroom. We are open from Tuesday to Saturday 10-17h (also without appointment). We are closed on Sundays and Mondays. Mondays on appointment only. Make sure you scroll down to look at the extensive photo report (100 pictures). Of course, a more detailed description can be obtained by telephone.

Contact us: Xavier: 0032 472 40 1338 (NL, FR, DE, EN, IT) info@oldtimerfarm.be Olivier: 0032 473 11 7300 (NL, FR, DE, EN) olivier@oldtimerfarm.be

Oldtimerfarm from Aalter would also like to sell your classic car or car collection. For more information, please contact Xavier.

Exhibitions where you can find us:

Pictures of the car: