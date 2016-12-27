loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 928 S4 Auto

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 4957cc Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 112 000 0 to 60: 6.00secs Top Speed: 165Mph BHP: 316 In stock now this beautiful 928 S4 is one we have known for some years and have sold on previous occasions.

malton porsche 928 s4 automatic 2016 german rwd sportscar petrol 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223604
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 928
  • Derivative
    S4
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    112 mi
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

