Porsche 928 S4 Auto

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 4957cc Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 112 000 0 to 60: 6.00secs Top Speed: 165Mph BHP: 316 In stock now this beautiful 928 S4 is one we have known for some years and have sold on previous occasions.
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
