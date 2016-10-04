loading Loading please wait....
Porsche 928 S Coupe 1987

Porsche 928 S Coupe version V8 1987 in very good condition 1987 Porsche 928 S Coupe. Both the body and interior are in a very beautiful condition. Paint in the colour champagne metallic and the optional full leather brown interior. This german sportscar was specially built. The aluminium water cooled 4664 CC V8 engine was built in the front of the car and the automatic gearbox was above the rear axle. This for better weight division. The car has electric adjustable seats, electric windows and sunroof. So a very beautiful, very luxurious and excellent driving Porsche 928. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    409540
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > 928
  • Derivative
    S
  • Year
    1987
