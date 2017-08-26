Porsche - 928 4.5L V8 Coupe - 1982

car description

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by to become the new owner of this timeless “early model” Porsche 928! This is a NO RESERVE auction. The 928 is a sports coupé built in a special way. In the front lies a water-cooled aluminium V8, the gearbox is placed above the rear axle which is called a transaxle and ensures a better weight distribution. The rear wheel suspension is made in such a way that the rear wheels slightly steer in fast turns. The bonnet, front fenders and doors are made of aluminium. The body is entirely zinc-plated, the front, the rear and the sill protector are made of plastic. Everything is electric or pneumatic, it has automatic climate control with air conditioning and sometimes the entire interior is made of leather (optional). It is obvious this is a technically complex vehicle from the more than 1,000 plug connections and 3 km of electrical cabling in the car.When Porsche released this car in 1977 it was technically advanced for that period, it was meant to be the successor of the famous Porsche 911. Only 600 are still registered in The Netherlands which means it’s quite a rare vehicle on Dutch roads.This is a Porsche 928, in very original condition which is quite unique for these cars. The past owner resprayed the car (originally bronze), this is still in fairly good condition except for minor signs of wear. The original interior is still in good condition but the seats require some need attention (see photos). The bottom looks hard and the bottom plates still have the original coating, free from rust. The engine idles nicely at 900 rpm, shifts smoothly and powerfully through all gears and brakes properly. The car includes the original booklets and manual. This Porsche 928 is a classic with a lot of potential, especially in the increasing Porsche market!This “early” Porsche 928 is also becoming increasingly rare and sought after. Don't miss your chance to become the new owner of this wonderful classic. Make: Porsche Model: 928 4.5L V8 CoupeYear of production: 1982Engine and power: V8 / 4474 cm3 / 273.3 cui (matching numbers) Fuel type: Petrol Transmission: Automatic.Odometer reading: 145,125Number of keys: 3.Margin: Yes (already imported to the Netherlands, VAT and import duties were paid in full) Documents / registration number: USA title VIN: WP0JA0926CS820629OPTIONS: - Original chromed alloy Porsche rims- Leather upholstery (original).- Hide away headlights - Electric windows- SunroofThe car can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, the Netherlands.