Porsche - 928 4.5coupe - 1979

€6,500 - €8,450 (£5,781.10 - £7,515.43)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

It concerns a barn find. The car must be fully restored.The Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection expired on 14 December 2013. The car has cup wheels and Continental tyres.The car does start immediately but then cuts out (stalls). The engine is loose, and you can hear all 8 cylinders running.For 5 years, the car has stood still in the barn. It is entirely wrapped in matt black foil, which can be removed.An ideal car for the hobbyist, maintenance manual with instruction booklet are present. 2 keys are included.You can view this car in Schijndel, the Netherlandsbefore bidding on Catawiki to avoid disappointment afterwards.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325364
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Porsche > 928
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

