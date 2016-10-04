Porsche - 928 - 1981

car description

Classic 1981 Porsche 928 with sunroof and manual gearbox. This is a running and driving project car in need of cosmetic work and a general technical check up.Originally, this car was titled in California, but it came to Florida in 2013. The body is in need of cosmetic work; it has several small scratches and dents and the paint is faded and partially cracked. One respray over its factory original black. S4 front bumper, GTS Aero mirrors, chromed aluminium wheels. Bottom of battery tray has rusted away due to a leaking battery. The interior is tired and should be reupholstered. Originally, the car had a brown interior (including dashboard and door panels), but it was changed to black in 2000.This 928 starts easilly and runs well. It does have a few vacuum leaks however, and appears to run a bit too rich. Clutch hydraulics need attention; the pedal does not have full pressure, making it hard to shift the car into 1st or reverse gear. Sports exhaust damper, with a slight rattle. Extensive stack of service records of the last 18 years: fuel pump, filter, fuel injectors, spark plug wires, ignition coil, water pump, thermostat, radiator, clutch, alternator, Last recorded timing belt change in 2008. One owner from 1999 to 2013. Current mileage 156.057, but the instrument cluster is not working.This Porsche can be inspected on appointment in our shop in Sint Anthonis, the Netherlands. It comes with a US title (Florida) and EU import documents (duties paid). Year of production 1981, year of first registration 1983.Delivery throughout Europe can be arranged at extra costs.