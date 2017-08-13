car description

Offered for sale is a 5.0L 1989 Porsche 928 S4 automatic that has been with the current owner for the last 4 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 111/135. A fabulous Porsche 'Grand Tourer'... Indicating 89,000 miles 89,000 miles with a detailed service historyRHD car in Silver Grey Metallic with a fabulous Cream leather interiorRecent service, new belts Underneath of car Tectyl (anti-rust) treated. Bodywork is described as "very good"Original UK supplied RHD car exported to Holland in 2013 now returning. On a NOVA. Current Dutch MoTAA superb example. They won't stay at this price for long Exterior: 5/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/porsche-928-s4-8148.