Porsche 928

£12,000 - £15,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 5.0L 1989 Porsche 928 S4 automatic that has been with the current owner for the last 4 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 111/135. A fabulous Porsche 'Grand Tourer'... Indicating 89,000 miles 89,000 miles with a detailed service historyRHD car in Silver Grey Metallic with a fabulous Cream leather interiorRecent service, new belts Underneath of car Tectyl (anti-rust) treated. Bodywork is described as "very good"Original UK supplied RHD car exported to Holland in 2013 now returning. On a NOVA. Current Dutch MoTAA superb example. They won't stay at this price for long   Exterior: 5/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/porsche-928-s4-8148.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303758
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    13/08/2017
  • Category
    Porsche > 928
  • Derivative
    S4
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • Engine Size
    5.0
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

